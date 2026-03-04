The Drama, featuring two of the most talented and influential actors of this generation, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, is set to be released soon. The film is eyeing a strong opening weekend at the box office in North America. The film might even beat the debut weekend collection of Materialists. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Owing to the star power of Pattinson and Zendaya, the film is generating a lot of positive buzz. This is expected to help it perform well at the box office. It is a romantic black comedy drama by Kristoffer Borgli. It features Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoë Winters in crucial supporting roles alongside the lead pair.

How much is The Drama projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Pro’s data, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya starrer The Drama is tracking to overperform at the North American box office on its opening weekend. It has been reported that the film is tracking to gross between $15 million and $25 million in its domestic opening weekend. For a romantic comedy, it is a pretty decent range.

The Drama might beat A24’s last romantic drama, Materialists’ opening weekend collection

A24’s Materialists was released last year and became a major box-office success. It was the first Indie film of 2025 to cross the $100 million worldwide milestone. The romance drama starring Dakota Johnson, stuck in a love triangle with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, collected $11.3 million on its opening weekend in North America.

The Drama by A24 also has star power and is tracking to beat the opening weekend collection of Materialists. It will give the film a strong head start and might emerge as A24’s biggest domestic hit by surpassing Marty Supreme’s $95.27 million box-office total.

What is the film about?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama follows a young couple, and on the days before their wedding, their relationship is shaken when one of them finds out unsettling truths about the other. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya starrer The Drama is scheduled to be released on April 3.

