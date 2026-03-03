Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of the classic 1847 novel, is now in its third week in theaters. The steamy romance debuted at No. 1 in North America during the February 13-15 weekend, with a strong $32.8 million opening.

The following weekend (February 20-22), the film fell from the top spot as Sony’s animated feature GOAT took the lead. By the February 27-March 1 weekend, both titles were overshadowed by the slasher sequel Scream 7, which stormed the domestic box office with a massive $63.6 million debut. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights added $6.7 million over the same weekend, reflecting a declining but steady theatrical run.

Domestic & Worldwide Totals, Budget & Break-Even

Following its latest weekend haul, Wuthering Heights has reached $72.1 million in North America, making it the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far domestically, trailing only GOAT’s $74 million, per Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Internationally, the film has earned $119.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $191.8 million. Against a reported $80 million production budget, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has already grossed more than double its cost.

However, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need approximately $200 million globally to reach its break-even point. That leaves just $8.2 million to officially cross the break-even threshold, a milestone it is expected to reach in the coming days if the current momentum holds.

As its theatrical run continues, Wuthering Heights is now closing in on the lifetime worldwide earnings of Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning fantasy romance The Shape of Water. Interestingly, the 2017 film became only the second fantasy film after The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now, the key question is: how much more does Wuthering Heights need to earn to surpass The Shape of Water at the global box office?

Wuthering Heights vs. The Shape of Water – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $72.1 million

International: $119.7 million

Worldwide: $191.8 million

The Shape of Water – Box Office Summary

North America: $63.8 million

International: $131.4 million

Worldwide: $195.2 million

At the domestic box office, Wuthering Heights has already outperformed The Shape of Water by $8.3 million in North America. However, internationally, the difference tilts in favor of Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning fantasy romance, which earned $11.7 million more.

Globally, Wuthering Heights currently stands at $191.8 million, making it just around $3.4 million short of The Shape of Water’s $195.2 million worldwide total. Given its current box office trend and momentum, that gap is relatively narrow, and the Emerald Fennell directorial appears well-positioned to surpass the 2017 Best Picture winner’s lifetime gross in the coming days.

Wuthering Heights – Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scream 7 Worldwide Box Office: After Strong Weekend Opening, How Much Does It Need To Surpass Wes Craven’s 1996 Classic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News