2025 proved to be a strong year for horror cinema. Final Destination: Bloodlines emerged as the highest-grossing entry in its long-running supernatural franchise, while The Conjuring: Last Rites became the biggest installment in The Conjuring film series. Now, in 2026, Scream 7 is all geared up to carry that momentum forward and potentially outgross all six previous films in the popular slasher franchise. However, it would depend on how strongly it performs in the coming weeks.

Scream Franchise’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend Ever

At the domestic box office, Scream 7 opened to an impressive $29.3 million on Friday, $21.7 million on Saturday, and $12.6 million on Sunday, delivering a massive $63.6 million three-day debut. This marks the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, comfortably surpassing Scream VI’s $44.4 million benchmark.

In doing so, the seventh installment now ranks as the fifth-biggest horror opening of the post-pandemic era, trailing only Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 ($64 million), Five Nights at Freddy’s ($80 million), The Conjuring: Last Rites ($84 million), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($111 million), according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Pushes Scream Franchise Past $1 Billion Mark

With an additional $33.1 million from overseas markets, Scream 7 has reached $96.7 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. That figure also pushes the overall Scream franchise past the $1 billion global mark. Now, the question is: how much more does the latest installment need to earn to surpass Wes Craven’s original 1996 classic, Scream, at the global box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Scream 7 (2026) vs. Scream (1996) – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the first and latest installments in the Scream franchise stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $63.6 million

International: $33.1 million

Worldwide: $96.7 million

Scream – Box Office Summary

North America: $103 million

International: $70 million

Worldwide: $173 million

With a current worldwide total of $96.7 million, Scream 7 is presently $76.3 million behind the original 1996 film’s $173 million global lifetime gross. However, the strong $63.6 million domestic opening, the biggest in the franchise’s history, indicates that the seventh installment has momentum on its side.

If the film demonstrates solid word of mouth among moviegoers, steady weekday earnings, and strong second-weekend holds, closing the $76 million gap appears within reach. At its current pace, Scream 7 looks well-positioned to eventually surpass the original’s worldwide total. However, the final verdict should be clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Scream 7 All About?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Crime 101 North America Box Office: Chris Hemsworth’s Thriller Hits $30M, Earns $3.4M In Third Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News