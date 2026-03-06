Naga Chaitanya is all set to explore a completely different cinematic territory as he teams up with Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu. Their upcoming project, Vrushakarma, is being conceived as a large-scale mythical thriller that solely promises a freshintriguing, and engrossing narrative. Ever since the makers dropped two mysterious behind-the-scenes glimpses followed by the first look reveal, the film has sparked notable and strong curiosity and further anticipation among audiences. Now, Vrushakarma’s first glimpse has been unveiled.

First Glimpse Of Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma

The glimpse opens with a spine-chilling moment as an evil force appears possessed while sketching a drawing. Suddenly, a terrifying entity bursts out of him in the form of a bat and flies through a man’s head, killing him instantly- exactly as he had drawn. As the film’s mysterious world unfolds, a voiceover reveals that whenever supernatural forces awaken, destiny chooses a Vrushakarma, introducing the protagonist. The glimpse concludes with Vrushakarma stepping forward to confront the evil.

The glimpse impresses with its massive scale, breathtaking visuals, and gripping presentation, building a larger-than-life cinematic universe. Every frame reflects the film’s ambitious vision, designed to deliver a grand theatrical experience.

At the center of it all stands Naga Chaitanya, who appears in a rugged, intense avatar, marking one of the most powerful transformations of his career. With a commanding screen presence and a raw, fierce look, the actor brings a striking energy to the glimpse, instantly grabbing attention. His character hints at a warrior-like spirit, ready to rise against powerful forces.

Vrushakarma: Other Important Cast & Characters

Another major highlight is the formidable antagonist played by Sparsh Shrivastava, whose intimidating presence raises the stakes and hints at a fierce clash that will drive the narrative forward. The brief yet impactful moments featuring Sparsh Shrivastava set the tone for an epic conflict. The glimpse also introduces the leading lady, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and a key role essayed by Jayaram.

Director Karthik Dandu is approaching this ambitious project with great care and precision. Determined to meet the high expectations surrounding the film, he is crafting Vrushakarma as a deeply immersive cinematic experience.

Naga Chaitanya On Vrushakarma’s First Glimpse Launch

Speaking at the launch event, Naga Chaitanya said, “Today is a very happy moment for me because we have launched the Vrushakarma glimpse. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. As Karthik said earlier, I strongly feel that this is going to be the best film of my career, 100 percent. I had this feeling even when I first heard the script. As an actor, I have always wanted to do a large-scale spectacle film with a mythical layer and heavy VFX in this genre. Vrushakarma is the answer to that wish. Thank you so much, Karthik.”

Overall, the first glimpse offers a fresh and never-before-seen chilling experience, significantly raising expectations for the film.

More On Vrushakarma

Cinematographer Ragul D Herian delivers spectacular visuals, while production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala deserves appreciation for building a richly immersive world. Ajaneesh B Loknath’s powerful and haunting score further enhances the impact, complementing Vrushakarma’s visuals perfectly. Naveen Nooli’s sharp cuts are another asset. The production values appear grand and polished, carrying a distinct Hollywood-level quality. The film is being produced jointly by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting the venture.

Vrushakarma First Glimpse:

