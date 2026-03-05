The news of Thaman replacing Rockstar DSP as the background composer for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action comedy film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, prompted some speculations in the Telugu entertainment industry. Many fans feared that an internal rift had led to the decision. However, the film’s makers recently clarified that the decision was not influenced by any such conflicts.

They also revealed the real reason behind DSP’s departure from the movie.

Real Reason Why Rockstar DSP Is Leaving Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mythri Movie Makers, announced in a press release on Instagram that Devi Sri Prasad, aka DSP, is leaving the film early due to scheduling issues.

The statement issued by Mythri confirmed that DSP would not be able to work on the background score because certain delays from management had exhausted the period during which he was under contract to work for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Therefore, he wouldn’t be able to continue his work beyond that timeline due to other engagements.

Rockstar DSP, who was originally supposed to work on both the background score and the music album for the movie, delivered brilliantly on the latter with the singles ‘Dekhlenge Saala’ and ‘Aura of Ustaad’, which are already out and making massive waves on the daily charts. However, due to a delay on the production team’s end in finalizing and sending the reels for the background score to the DSP, they were unable to meet the timeline the PAN-India music composer had dedicated to the film.

Therefore, the decision was made with mutual consent and did not result from any kind of creative differences.

Thaman To Join The Crew For BGM

The Pawan Kalyan starrer will now have Thaman on board to compose the background score. In the statement mentioned earlier, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “DSP’s songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score.”

This is a powerful musical combination of two stalwart composers, each bringing their best to the table. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is therefore set to be a grand celebration and a core memory for fans.

For fans of both Pawan Kalyan and DSP, this development is far from a disappointment. With two chartbusting tracks already firmly embedded in the film’s soul, DSP’s contribution to Ustaad Bhagat Singh remains monumental. And with Thaman now stepping in to secure the background score, the film is in equally responsible hands.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast & Crew

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will star Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in lead roles. Other cast members include Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and Gautami.

With the grand worldwide release set for March 19, 2026, every aspect of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to deliver a truly memorable theatrical experience.

