The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Rafe and Ari questioning Gabi. Sarah was torn between two lovers while Julie and Foster had a first date. Marlena, Belle, and Brady celebrated the emotional anniversary of John’s passing. And then last but not least, Roman and Kate reconnected.

The drama, the secrets, the worries, the doubts, the reunions, the danger, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 5, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week sees EJ asking Theo to step in as Johnny’s second-in-command. Johnny has his plate full with taking care of his wife, who is not only pregnant but also going through cancer treatment. EJ is not willing to force his son to focus on DiMera Enterprises in such a situation.

Instead, he focuses on finding someone who can hold the fort in Johnny’s absence, and EJ has shortlisted Theo for the same. But how will he react when EJ gives him the offer to come back to the company he willingly left not long ago? Meanwhile, Cat insists to Rafe that she can handle EJ.

She has been playing the role of EJ’s assistant for a while, as she remains undercover. But it’s a risky situation, and EJ could find out, so Rafe is worried about Cat’s safety. He thinks she needs to be careful, but Cat is making it clear that she has what it takes to handle whatever EJ does.

On the other hand, Abe leans on Marlena for support. It has not been an easy few days for Abe. Lexie is back from the dead, and while he is elated to see her alive, it has not been easy to digest this change. So he is busy venting out to Marlena, who is known to offer a wise and comforting ear.

And then lastly, Johnny urges Chanel to reconsider her choice. The two have been dealing with the fact that Chanel has cancer and needs to get it treated, but her choice not to go ahead with chemotherapy has left Johnny worried. He wants to support her, but not at the cost of her dwindling health.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 4, 2026): Sarah Is Torn Between Lovers, Julie & Foster Go On A Date While Roman & Kate Reconnect

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