The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge making an effort to grow closer to Hope amidst the chaos of changes at Forrester and her disappointment. On the other hand, Electra was caught in the middle of a Spencer vs. Forrester feud now that Will had been fired from the latter recently.

The drama, the friction, the choices, the movements, the doubts, the mess, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 4, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Ridge and Steffy not seeing eye to eye when it comes to Forrester. While the father and daughter have had a good relationship over time, as expected from any relationship, they have their own friction from time to time. Especially with their professional positions.

They are co-CEOs of Forrester Creations, and that kind of territory brings a lot of disagreements. But they often tend to find a middle ground to keep things neutral. But recently, there have been more bumps. Brooke wanted the co-CEO position, which led to some major decisions between the two.

Steffy questioned how Ridge could even entertain the thought, after which he rejected Brooke’s demand. Now, what has happened to cause such a disagreement between the father and daughter? On the other hand, Dylan and Electra’s friendship is on the rebound. And it has been surprising.

After weeks of enmity due to the Will situation, they managed to sort things out and resumed their bond. Now the two girls are connecting again and are going steady. Will this last, or is more trouble on the way for the two of them? And then lastly, Will and Katie share a tender mother-son moment.

Now that Will has agreed to join Logan after being fired from Forrester, it has brought a wave of joy to the Logan-Spencer household. Bill is ecstatic, and so is Katie. This leads to a touching moment between the mother and son. After all, Will just agreed to join his mother’s booming fashion house.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (June 3, 2026): Ridge Tries To Grow Close To Hope While Electra Is Caught Between The Feud

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News