The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor forcing Nick to face his issues. On the other hand, Adam and Sally discussed her pregnancy and got emotional talking about the loss of Ava. And then last but not least, Sharon questioned Matt Clark’s sudden change of heart.

The drama, the plotting, the doubts, the hatred, the issues, the chaos, and more are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 3, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 3, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Victor and Nick sharing a difference of opinion about Matt Clark’s fate. Time and again, he pops back into the lives of the Newman family. Nick is sick of this and wants to get this done with. He wants Matt gone once and for all. But Victor might disagree on it.

When the father and son differ in their opinions, what will happen? Will they clash or will they come to a conclusion? Meanwhile, Lily gives Devon some tough love. Lily’s recent closeness with Cane has not gone down well with Devon. He is quite worried that she is being sucked back into her ex’s orbit.

Devon is not a fan of Cane and does not trust him. This is why he wants Lily to maintain distance from Cane. But Lily is not only not doing that but also getting romantic with her former husband again. When she makes it clear to Devon that she will make her choices, how will he respond to it?

Elsewhere, Sienna shares concerns about Noah’s new venture. How will he react when she reveals her doubts? Is he going to listen or assure her that everything will be fine? And then lastly, Nate helps Stephanie with a tough decision. Steohanie just got a brand-new job offer in Genoa City.

She is being considered to become the chief of staff at the Genoa City Memorial Hospital due to her excellent career. She discusses the same with Nate, who reveals that he submitted her name for it. Will he be able to convince her to take up the position? Or will she be dubious about it?

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