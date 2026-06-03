Clint Eastwood has done it all. He is an actor, director, writer, producer, and musician. In his long career, spanning multiple decades, Eastwood has emerged as a cultural icon in Hollywood. As per The Independent, the Oscar winner has finally bid adieu to acting and directing in 2026.

On this occasion, let’s explore five of his best films to watch, where he was involved as an actor or director.

1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone IMDb rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is the final installment in Sergio Leone’s Dollar Trilogy. The film focused on three people trying to find gold buried in a remote cemetery. Clint Eastwood played Blondie, or the Man with No Name, and it remains one of his most iconic roles of all time.

2. Unforgiven (1992)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Clint Eastwood has produced, directed, and starred in this revisionist Western film. It’s about an old outlaw who takes up one job years after retiring from farming. The film was a major critical and commercial success. It also won four Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Film Editing. Eastwood took home the Best Director Award.

3. For a Few Dollars More (1965)

Director: Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The second entry in the Dollars trilogy, For a Few Dollars More, is the story of Monco, who is chasing a wanted criminal named El Indio. Monco ends up partnering with another person for the pursuit and the reward.

4. Gran Torino (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Clint Eastwood directed, co-produced, and starred in this drama film. It focuses on an old and widowed Korean War veteran who develops a strong bond with his neighbor, who is getting pressurized into stealing the widow’s vehicle. The film remains an enduring and powerful watch.

5. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount

Plot: Million Dollar Baby is the directorial work of Eastwood, who also stars in an important role. The sports drama film is about an amateur boxer who is guided by a trainer to achieve success in sports. But the film subverts every expectation halfway through the runtime.

Overall, Clint Eastwood has been a part of several interesting and acclaimed films that fans can revisit.

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