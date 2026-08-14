Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Trailer Review (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mamitha Baiju seems to be in top form. On the day her film Vishwanath & Sons released, the actress also unveiled the trailer of her next, titled Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The upcoming Malayalam film pairs her opposite Nivin Pauly for the first time. Girish AD, who made the blockbuster Premalu, has directed the upcoming romantic film.

The trailer of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film has been released a week before its grand theatrical release. It is one of the two big Malayalam releases scheduled for Onam (the other one being Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa). This is a genre that Nivin is best known for- the feel-good, innocent romance stories set in a small town. He was last seen in such a film in Sarvam Maya, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The following two films of Nivin Pauly, which were more intense, failed to impress at the box office.

Right from the beginning, the trailer of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gives a warm feeling. It opens with Nivin speaking about his father’s 2005 cassette collection, which Mamitha has discovered. Together, they play it on an old VCR. Nivin’s character Justin speaks about uploading music from cassettes online and making it available for people to download. He is later seen doing multiple jobs as a cab driver, junior artist, and more, trying to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Mamitha plays Ashley, a college girl who is sometimes melancholic, sometimes loud and bubbly.

We then see a bond developing between Justin and Ashley, rooted in innocence and old-school love. Yes, Nivin and Mamitha have a huge age difference (around 16 years in real life). The movie is also mindful of the age gap. It addresses it through the millennial-Gen Z gap. Mamitha’s recent release, Vishwanath & Sons, also sees her character fall for an older man, Suriya. Seems like the August trope for young Mamitha!

Either way, while the trailer does not entirely delve into the age gap, it focuses on giving good vibes. You cannot miss the trademark humor and innocent love of Nivin Pauly, which takes you back to his Premam and Thattathin Marayathu days. This seems to be the Nivin that his fans have been longing to see on the big screen.

Adding to this, Girish AD brings his vision of old-school love to a modern world, retaining the innocence and beauty of the world around us. He has created a world you would like to be part of. The characters seem so real that once you get to know them its hard to shake them off. So far, the Bethlehem Kuduma Unit is giving off all the right vibes and seems to be on the path to winning the Onam race. This seems to be the film that family audiences might be inclined towards this Onam!

Watch the trailer here:

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