Vishwanath & Sons Trailer Review: Suriya Dons Multiple Hats In Venky Atluriâ€™s Film (Photo Credit â€“ YouTube)

The trailer of Vishwanath & Sons starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju has been unveiled. This is Suriya’s second film after the massive success of Karuppu. Unlike the previous film, he dons multiple hats in this one. From being an aspiring Olympic athlete to running a business to being a single father, Suriya plays a busy man as Sanjay Vishwanath. However, there is no dearth of problems in his life, but he has his motivational quotes to solve them all!

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film is nearly 3 minutes long and packs in quite a lot. The trailer opens with Suriya‘s character Sanjay Vishwanath’s mother dreaming of an Olympic gold medal for her son in pistol shooting. Sanjay is a popular athlete but also a rich businessman. He hails from a privileged family. But he is also a single father who dotes on his toddler son, Abhay. His son has to undergo bone marrow surgery. Sanjay has all the money in the world, but a donor is missing. On the recommendation of the doctor, he heads to San Francisco to meet a donorâ€”Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. She leads a carefree life and has a bubbly personality. Her life takes a turn when she agrees to be the bone marrow donor for Sanjay’s son.

The trailer then shows glimpses of how Maddy’s entry into Sanjay’s life changes her. She becomes kinder and more considerate as she falls in love with Sanjay and his child as well. But Sanjay is aware of their age gap and drives a nail into their emotions before they get out of hand.

In the trailer, we also see Sanjay doling out many life lessons and motivational quotes to the media, likely to reflect his age and experience. He is also seen beating up multiple people in different sequences, the reasons for which likely relate to Maddy. He is seen beating up members of a political party in one scene. There is definitely a lot going on in Sanjay Vishwanath’s life, and he is the only one responsible for managing it.

Raveena Tandon also plays a pivotal role in the film. She is probably Sanjay Vishwanath’s child’s mother. However, there is not much information about it in the trailer. And that is also a good part of the trailer. Even at nearly 3 minutes and with several elements packed in, it leaves a lot to imagination and intrigue.

This marks director Venky Atluri’s first Tamil-only directorial. His last film was Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu drama Lucky Baskhar, which received appreciation and performed well at the box office.

Vishwanath & Sons will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. The film features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Banglan.

Watch the trailer here:

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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