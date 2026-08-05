Violent Night 2 Trailer Review: David Harbour Returns As Santa Claus And He Is In Big Trouble( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Was violence on your cards for Christmas this year? That is not a sentiment that you would usually associate with Christmas. This was until the 2022 film Violent Night, starring David Harbour. It has been four years, and we are getting a sequel to the violent version of Santa. In 2022, he brought the season’s beating to fulfill the wish of a little girl on the nice list. Back then, the little girl asked Santa, “What does he do to people on the naughty list?” “They get a lump of coal,” he said. But now, four years later, Santa Claus himself has been added to the naughty list. So what happens now?

Santa Claus Gets On The Naughty List In Violent Night 2

David Harbour is now back as Santa Claus. The trailer of the upcoming film begins with Santa saying, “On Christmas, I deliver presents to nice little boys and girls. If you’re naughty, I deliver something else—justice.” But now, Santa himself is on the naughty list. His crime? He forgot the meaning of Christmas. Right from the beginning of the trailer, we are shown that this is no ordinary Santa who comes down your chimney with a “Ho Ho Ho.” Rather, he lets deadly tools make the noise as he takes down goons on Earth.

Santa is now stripped of his magic and works as Santa at a community mall. He now needs to understand the meaning of Christmas while being stripped of his powers and love like a normal human. However, his vow of staying away from violence does not last long when goons get in his way. He now needs to save Christmas and get off the naughty list while dealing with people who would ideally be on it.

It’s interesting to see some comical violence that’s also quite Christmas-themed. David Harbour as Santa also channels his Jim Hopper energy from Stranger Things. With Stranger Things having come to an end, it is also fun for fans of the show to see a glimpse of the character in the actor.

And then we have Mrs. Claus coming to save the day—and Santa. When Harbour’s character gets overwhelmed, Mrs. Claus, played by the fun Kristen Bell, enters the scene to save him from the goons. She, here, channels the God of Thunder, Thor, because of the hammer moment. It could potentially be a parody of the popular Avenger.

Watch The Trailer Here:

More About Violent Night 2

Along with David Harbour, Jared Harris, and Kristen Bell, the dynamic cast includes Emmy-winning screen legend Joe Pantoliano, Daniela Melchior, Andrew Bachelor, and AEW professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman.

Violent Night 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Tommy Wirkola and produced again by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. The film’s returning screenwriters are Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Violent Night 2 will be released on December 4.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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