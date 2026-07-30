( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Fans of Dulquer Salmaan have been eagerly awaiting his next Malayalam film, I’m Game. The makers had originally scheduled the trailer’s release for Dulquer’s birthday, July 28, but later postponed it, leaving fans disappointed. But the wait has proven to be worth it. The makers of Nahas Hidhayath’s upcoming directorial have finally dropped the trailer, and it is pure chaos. It channels crazy energy, the kind we have probably never seen Dulquer Salmaan bring before. This nearly three-minute-long trailer reveals exactly why the actor, fondly known as the Prince of Mollywood, has generated so much hype.

The trailer begins with Dulquer Salmaan‘s voiceover explaining the history of gambling and how players largely rely on luck, but his character in the film depends on a pure algorithm. We then see blurred visuals of Dulquer getting ready in a tailored suit before heading to a casino. The trailer sets up the world of gambling and shows how it attracts even the wealthiest and most powerful people. However, our protagonist is interested in sports gambling. He explains how, once the algorithm is understood, the game becomes too predictable.

Dulquer Salmaan describes himself as “chaos in a tailored suit” and “luck’s worst habit.” We see Dulquer bring pure, chaotic, and unfiltered energy to the trailer of I’m Game. On the other hand, we also see how his gambling addiction affects his mental and physical well-being. The trailer also shows him rising from rock bottom. It features some intense and stylised action sequences, with Dulquer Salmaan at the helm of it all.

There has been massive hype and anticipation for I’m Game. Dulquer’s last Malayalam film, King of Kotha, did not perform as well at the box office as the actor had hoped, turning out to be a major disappointment. That was three years ago. Now, I’m Game is being considered Dulquer’s homecoming to Malayalam cinema. As a producer, Dulquer had a great 2025, with Lokah: Chapter 1 creating history at the Mollywood box office. Now, all eyes are on his acting comeback with director Nahas Hidhayath, who surprised everyone with RDX, which crossed 80 crore at the worldwide box office.

Watch the trailer of I’m Game here:

I’m Game will be released in theatres on August 20. The film clashes with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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