Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were one of the most iconic duos in the 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised, and they have appeared together in several films, including Mohra, Daava, Barood, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. However, their off-screen romance was also blooming while shooting for Mohra, and they briefly got engaged but later parted ways. Let’s look back at the time when Raveena Tandon broke her silence on engagement rumours. Read on to know more.

Raveena Tandon Reflected On Broken Engagement Rumours

During her appearance on ANI podcast, Raveena Tandon addressed the long-standing rumours of her engagement with Akshay Kumar. She shared, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone he is involved with. Hello, once I moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else. So, where will jealousy come from?”

Raveena Tandon & Akshay Kumar Were A Hit Pair In 1990s

Raveena further admitted that they were a hit pair in the 90s. She continued, “Yeah, I think we were a hit pair during Mohra, and even now when we bump into each other socially, we chat. Everyone moves on, please. Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, from then to now. But one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head. I don’t know why. People have divorces; they move on. So, what’s the big deal?”

Raveena Tandon Quit Acting Before Marriage?

Earlier in an interview with Simi Garewal, Raveena Tandon revealed she took a break from acting for two years because she wanted to live a simple life. She shared, “It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted: to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be the last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married. Once I re-started my career, he again said to leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you.”

Raveena Tandon On Marriage Rumours

Raveena was further quizzed about rumours of her not getting engaged but getting married to Akshay in 1995. The actress said, “No, it was a very, very elaborate engagement ceremony with a pandit doing the pujas and everything, with his whole family flying down from Delhi as well. My family was flying down from Delhi. One of the elders had put a red dupatta on my head. I think that was mistaken to be a wedding, which was not.”

