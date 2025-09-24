Raveena Tandon ruled the ’90s with her strong screen presence and great performances. Being a public figure comes with great burdens, and Raveena has also been involved in several controversies. The Mohra star once opened up about being targeted by the tabloid, which gave her sleepless nights. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the 90s, Raveena reigned as one of Bollywood’s most popular leading ladies, but alongside stardom came the harsh glare of gossip tabloids. Often targeted by sensational stories, she found herself at the center of baseless link-ups and controversies that took a heavy toll on her personal life. In a throwback conversation, the actress revisited those challenging years, speaking about her emotional struggles while navigating the darker side of fame.

When Raveena Tandon Opened Up On Her Tabloid Nightmare

A few years back, Raveena Tandon opened up about the tabloid torture she faced in her career. She was linked to even her brother once or more; such controversies kept her awake at night, and she cried to sleep often. According to MensXP, she spoke about the ordeal in an interview with Film Companion. The actress said, “I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’”

She continued, “They linked me with my own brother, and Stardust wrote about that as well. ‘There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend. ‘ We have lived through that. Who would clarify, and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say ‘hello?’, they would say, ‘yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt.'”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Ghudchadi, which was released in 2024. It featured Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles alongside Raveena.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt Once Boasted, “I Would Have Broken Trishala’s Legs” Talking About Her Daughter’s ‘Acting Ka Bhoot’ & Career Choice!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News