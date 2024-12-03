Dev Anand's Last Wish That Was Fulfilled After He Died On Dec 3, 2011 - Here's What Happened On The Unfateful Last Day!

It was on the unfateful day of December 3, 2011 that Indian Cinema lost one of its brightest stars. The day when Dev Anand breathed his last. The superstar who ruled the silver screen in the 50s and 60s was in the UK when he breathed his last. However, none of his fans can recall the memory of his final farewell visually due to the actor’s last wish.

The superstar had a very specific last wish, which was followed by his family, film fraternity, and fans once he passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in 2011.

Dev Anand did not want cameras to capture him after his death! After he passed away, one of his close friends once revealed this last wish of the superstar, which was followed particularly by his loved ones. No one captured his face once he passed away on December 3, 2011.

Guide Actor’s Last Wish

“It was his express wish not to be seen dead. He did not want to be exposed to the camera anymore once he was gone,” one of his close friends was quoted via Hindustan Times on December 8, 2011.

The Last Day

Dev Anand was relaxing with his son Suniel Anand and a friend in London before he passed away. A report from 2008 describes how his last day passed. “It was a favorite restaurant of his, and he had a pretty healthy meal, a very Punjabi affair – chana masala, bhindi, chicken, tandoori roti, and plain rice.”

After the dinner, the actor was relaxing in his room, and he felt uncomfortable, by the time his son could call the ambulance, he went unconscious and could never be recovered. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

His friend described his last day as “a very, very peaceful end. There was no struggle.”

The superstar is dearly missed by his fans and would be eternally remembered as one of the brightest stars of the Indian Cinema.

