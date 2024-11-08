Hindi box office witnesses hundreds of releases in a single year. But can you believe there’s one film that has remained unbeatable in 49 long years? We’re talking about Sholay, which has registered the highest footfalls ever. In fact, Baahubali 2 is the only film in the 21st century that has made it to the top 5. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sholay’s 49 years-long record

Every Bollywood buff, even those born in the last decade, would know Jai, Veeru, and Basanti. Ramesh Sippy’s directorial Sholay is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan, among others. Released in November 1975, it remained the highest-grossing film in India until the release of Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! (1994).

Sholay has been released numerous times in the last 49 years. It has registered footfalls of 12.5 crores, the highest ever for an Indian film.

Top 5 highest footfalls in India

There are multiple films before 1975 that are also a part of the top 5. What is shocking is none of the highest-grossing films in India (all languages included) except Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a part of the top 5.

Check out the highest admits of all time in India below:

Sholay: 12.5 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 11.23 crores Mughal-E-Azam: 11 crores Mother India: 10 crores Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!: 7.79 crores

Will Baahubali 2 beat Sholay?

It is to be noted that there is still a difference of 1.27 crores footfalls between Sholay and Baahubali 2, which is huge. Even if Prabhas starrer is re-released in theatres multiple times in coming years, it could take a while to reach the milestone achieved by Dharmendra & Amitabh Bachchan’s action adventure.

This means Sholay will continue to conquer the throne. For how many more years? Only time will tell!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

