Rebel Star fans, where are you at? It’s time to celebrate! It is not a hidden fact that Prabhas already has a mass lineup with movies like Raja Saab, Spirit, and Kalki 2. If this was not enough, the superstar has signed a multi-film deal with production giant Hombale Films. This historic collaboration will begin with Salaar 2 and will be followed by two additional back-to-back films.

With this development, Hombale Films continues to expand its repertoire with a stellar lineup of high-caliber projects. This ambitious slate reaffirms the production house’s relentless pursuit of delivering top-tier cinema to Indian audiences, growing from humble beginnings into a visionary production house known for its culturally resonant and commercially successful films. Following the global success of KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Salaar 1, Hombale has built an impressive lineup, which now includes the much-anticipated Kantara 2 and KGF Chapter 3, as well as its new ventures with Prabhas.

On the other hand, Prabhas, one of the most sought-after superstars in Indian cinema, expands his extraordinary lineup of projects with Hombale Film’s Salaar 2 and the additional two movies. The actor is probably one of the biggest stars right now. Not only this, but the Baahubali actor is the only star who has consolidated all industries and can get mainstream business from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada markets. Something that no other actor can easily claim.

Nothing can be more ideal than this partnership beginning with Prashanth Varma’s Salaar 2, who has played an important role in Hombale Film’s success with blockbusters like Salaar, KGF and KGF 2. Founder of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, also spoke on the partnership with Prabhas, saying, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.” Thus, on the work front, Prabhas’ lineup consists of Salaar 2, Raja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2, Fauji, and an additional two movies by Hombale Films.

𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭!#PrabhasXHombal3Films We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of… pic.twitter.com/E4osJGaMgR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 8, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

