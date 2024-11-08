After unveiling Rishab Shetty’s look as Lord Hanuman in Prashanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman, which is an integral part of the PVCU (Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe), the makers have announced Rana Daggubati to be a part of the much-awaited ambitious project. Yes, you heard that right! Rana will be an essential part of the movie, leaving fans in a frenzy. Not only this, but the fans have started a guessing game as to what role the actor will play in the film.

Prashanth Varma took to his social media handle to share, wherein he could be seen posing with Rishab Shetty and Rana Daggubati. No sooner did the director share the post than fans started wondering about Rana Daggubati’s role in Jai Hanuman. Interestingly, many fans wanted Rana Daggubati to play Hanuman, which has been revealed to be Rishab’s role in the movie. A fan also suggested that the roles of Rana Daggubati and Rishab should be reversed in the film. The netizen said, “@prasanthvarmaofficial bro reverse the roles of Ram and Hanuman it will look much better.” Another user said, “I wish Hanuman was RANA @prasanthvarmaofficial.” A netizen furthermore went on to add, “Fans want Rana as Hunaumanji.” A netizen went on to say, “Rana is perfect as Hanumanji.”

On the other hand, since Rishab Shetty is already revealed to be playing Lord Hanuman, some fans wondered whether Rana Daggubati is Lord Ram. A netizen stated, “Rana as Lord Rama???” while a user said, “Kompadeesi ramudi character chesthunnada (Is he playing Lord Ram by any chance?)” Since Rana is also synonymous with negative roles, some fans are wondering whether he will play Ravan in Jai Hanuman. Well, the possibilities are endless but fans are super excited to see the Baahubali actor being a part of the PVCU.

Tejja Sajja, who was a part of HanuMan, also commented on the post stating, “Be right there, I’m on the way.” This might also hint that the actor might make an appearance in Jai Hanuman too. The other two movies which are said to be a part of the PVCU are Mahakali and Adhira.

