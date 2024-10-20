Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning actor known for his blockbuster film Kantara is reportedly being considered for the lead role in the much-anticipated movie Jai Hanuman. According to a recent report by Aakashavaani, the makers of the film are keen to cast Shetty, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

The movie Jai Hanuman is expected to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is a sequel to Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie HanuMan, which featured Teja Sajja. Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan introduced a new cinematic universe known as the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

HanuMan follows the journey of Hanumanthu, a young man from Anjanadri village who discovers a mystical gem from Hindu mythology. This gem grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman. As the story progresses, Hanumanthu faces an adversary who seeks to control the powers for his benefit, leading Hanumanthu to protect his village. The film concluded with hints of a sequel, and it is now believed that Rishab Shetty could take on the lead role in this continuation.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is working on the next chapter of Kantara, a prequel to the original 2022 release. The prequel is expected to delve deeper into the folklore of Panchurli Deiva and the Kadamba kingdom. Like the original, the prequel is being produced on a large scale and will feature intense action scenes. Shetty is once again taking on the role of director for the film.

In addition to Jai Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is also working on other projects within the PVCU, including a superhero film titled Adhira. This upcoming movie will feature Kalyan Dasari in his debut role. Varma’s future projects also include Mahakali and a collaboration with Mokshagna Teja.

Both Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Varma have exciting projects, making the possible collaboration in Jai Hanuman an eagerly awaited development for fans.

