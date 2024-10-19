After the massive success of RRR, huge expectations are pinned on Ram Charan led Game Changer. The political action drama directed by S Shankar is scheduled for a Sankranti 2025 release. We hear the team is going all out, splurging 40 crores on two songs, among other big expenses. Scroll below for all the details!

Game Changer features Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The supporting cast features Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil. There remains massive anticipation around the film, which marks Ram’s 15th outing as a lead actor.

Unexpected increase in budget!

Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer was planned to be made on a budget of 250 crores. As per multiple reports, Director Shankar took charge and completely changed the crew without informing producer Dil Raju. Another schedule of 45 days was planned but canceled at the last moment. The makers had no option but to pay the wages, location charges as well as remuneration to the actors.

Adding to it, Ram Charan also got busy with other commitments, which led to further delay in production. A huge set was erected at a location owned by Dil Raju. However, it was washed out by rain, and the makers had to put in more money to reconstruct the sets.

All in all, the budget has surged to a whopping 450 crores, making it one of the most expensive Indian films.

Ram Charan’s salary for Game Changer

Ram Charan is reportedly earning a whopping 100 crores in salary for his leading role in Game Changer. This makes up about 22% of the total budget, which is huge!

40 crores spent on two songs?

It was previously revealed that the makers have created the most expensive song in the history of Indian cinema, as they spent 20 crores on Jaragandi. But that’s not it, S Shankar and the team have reportedly splurged another 20 crores on a song featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Game Changer releases on January 10, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Only 1 Crore Earning In The Overseas Market, Is The Game Over For Rajinikanth’s Biggie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News