After a series of Dussehra disappointments, all eyes are now on the upcoming Diwali releases. It will be a clash of the titans as Singham Again will be arriving alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The excitement is at par, but will Ajay Devgn score the biggest opener of his career? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Singham Again will witness Ajay Devgn reprise his leading role as inspector Bajirao after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The hype is massive as Rohit Shetty has created an Avengers of the cop universe. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff will join forces to fight the villain, Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again Box Office Day 1

The trailer has been received very well and has created massive anticipation among cine-goers. Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned to create a blockbuster, and the lengthy yet intriguing trailer is proof of it. The only factor that might affect its opening is competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also expected to make a thunderous opening. The footfalls will be divided, and only time will tell which biggie will dominate the screens.

Ajay Devgn must accumulate at least 32 crores+ on the opening day to score day 1 of his career. The throne is currently conquered by Singham Returns (32 crores), followed by Golmaal Again (30 crores) in the second spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest openers of Ajay Devgn below:

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores

Singham Returns – 32 crores

Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Shaitaan – 15.21 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 15.10 crores

Bol Bachchan – 12.10 crores

Himmatwala – 12.10 crores

Baadshaho – 12.03 crores

Satyagraha – 11.21 crores

An opening of 20 crores+ is surely on the cards, which means a direct entry into the top 3. But it remains to be seen how far Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s film goes beyond that.

