“Wo Stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai…” is the apt dialogue for Shraddha Kapoor, who’s basking on the blockbuster success of Stree 2. The film, made on a budget of only 60 crores, garnered 600 crore+ in its lifetime. It has pushed the actress towards the 1000 crore milestone in the post-covid era. Only five Indian actors have achieved that feat so far; scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

In the post-COVID era, Shraddha Kapoor has only had two releases – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Stree 2. The 2023 romantic comedy-drama co-starring Ranbir Kapoor witnessed an average run at the box office. But she surpassed all expectations with Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, which also featured Rajkummar Rao in the leading role.

Take a look at the breakdown of Shraddha Kapoor’s two releases in the post-Covid era:

Stree 2 (2023) – 625.27 crores

Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar (2024) – 146 crores

The combined box office collection of Stree 2 and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is 771.27 crores. This means Shraddha Kapoor still needs 228.73 crores in her kitty to achieve the 1000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Talking about her next film, Shraddha does not have any confirmed release yet. But she does have Chalbaaz In London, Naagin, Stree 3, and other rumored projects in the pipeline.

Will be the 2nd Indian actress to achieve the milestone!

With Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone became the first and only Indian actress to earn 1000 crore+ at the box office in the post-pandemic phase. No other actress is near that feat so far. But Shraddha Kapoor may soon unlock the milestone and will become the second female star to do so.

5 Indian actors who have unlocked the feat

Shah Rukh Khan was the first actor to achieve the feat with Jawan and Pathaan in 2023. Ranbir Kapoor soon followed him with Tu Jhoothi Hai Makkaar and Animal in the same year. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone entered the 1000 crore club with Kalki 2898 AD. Last but not least is Amitabh Bachchan, who unlocked the milestone with Vettaiyan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

