After impressing audiences with Court: State Vs A Nobody, Priyadarshi is back with another promising film, Sarangapani Jathakam. Helmed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, this lighthearted entertainer is ready to release on April 25, 2025. Makers have recently announced that the movie has finished all its censor board formalities and was issued a U/A certificate. This indicates it’s for everyone, but young audiences might require parental guidance.

About Priyadarshi’s Role in the Movie

In this film, Priyadarshi plays Sarangapani, a man obsessed with astrology. Talking about his role, he said, “Sarangapani is a staunch horoscope believer. The film doesn’t profess anything about whether you should believe in astrology or not. All that the film tries to say is what happens when you obsess with imposing it on others. The film, as such, is neutral. It doesn’t take a biased stand. Sarangapani Jathakam was supposed to hit the cinemas last December. But business-related considerations made us push it to Summer.”

The teaser gave us a sneak peek into a fun, emotional ride where the protagonist’s normal life is shaken by a shocking astrological prediction. The film is said to explore themes of belief, obsession, and how fate can sometimes play tricks on us.

Cast & Crew

Sarangapani Jathakam is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. It marks the third collaboration between the producer and director Indraganti after Gentleman and Sammohanam.

The female lead is played by Roopa Koduvayur. The supporting cast includes comic talents like Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu (Viva Harsha), Avasarala Srinivas, Tanikella Bharani, and VK Naresh. Technically, Vivek Sagar scored the music, PG Vinda handled the cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film. Makers also revealed that all the actors in the film are Telugu-speaking, keeping the vibe grounded and relatable.

Besides this release, Priyadarshi also has two more films on the way— Premante and Mitra Mandali. With a blend of humour, drama, and a unique concept, Sarangapani Jathakam looks like a clean family entertainer to watch out for this summer.

Check out the trailer of Sarangapani Jathakam below:

