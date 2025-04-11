The wait is over for horror-thriller fans! The Tamil supernatural drama Yamakaathaghi, which left quite a few chills in its theatrical run, is now making its way to your home screens. If you missed the movie in cinemas or are simply ready to dive back into its eerie world. Here’s everything you need to know about its digital debut.

Where & When To Watch Yamakaathaghi Online

Yamakaathaghi will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil starting April 14, 2025. This release coincides with Tamil New Year, offering a timely opportunity to enjoy the supernatural drama from the comfort of your home.

Announcing the same, the streaming platform took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an intriguing poster from the film. The announcement post reads, “The wait has paid off. Yamakaathaghi on Aha Tamil will be streaming on OTT from April 14.”

Fans can stream Yamakaathaghi with an exclusive Aha Tamil subscription. Aha Tamil, known for curating a fine collection of regional gems, has acquired the digital rights, giving Yamakaathaghi the perfect platform to reach a wider audience. Whether you missed the theatrical release or just want to relive the haunting, this is your chance.

More About the Yamakaathaghi

Peppin George Jayaseelan directed a film set in a village near Thanjavur revolving around the mysterious death of a young woman named Leela. As her family is preparing to bury her, they start unfolding the fact that her spirit refuses to leave the house. This leads to some unsettling events dealing within the realms of grief and superstition.

Yamakaathaghi had its theatrical release on 7 March 2025, featuring actor Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, Raju Rajappan, Subash Ramasamy, Haritha, Pradeep Durairaj, and Jaisinth in pivotal roles.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Sujith Sarang, editor and colorist Sreejith Sarang, and music composer Jecin George. Produced by Srinivasarao Jalakam and co-produced by Ganapathi Reddy, the film has already drawn attention for its atmospheric storytelling and poignant themes.

So, if you’re a fan of a good ghost story, mark your calendar for April 14 to stream Yamakaathaghi on Aha Tamil.

Check out the trailer of Yamakaathaghi below:

