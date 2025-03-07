Marco has been one of the biggest successes in the careers of lead actor Unni Mukundan and director Haneef Adeni, especially for the latter. A significant reason for this success was the intense violence depicted in the film, something rarely seen in the Malayalam film industry before. However, this very aspect has now turned into a major hurdle.

The film has already been banned from airing on linear satellite TV, and there have been reports of efforts to prevent its streaming on OTT platforms as well. Despite these challenges, Marco has only gained more popularity, possibly due to its controversy. More people are watching the film than ever before.

In a significant development, Marco has been trending in the top 10 list on Aha Telugu for two consecutive weeks. This is notable because the film is a dubbed release rather than a native Telugu production. Initially, Marco premiered on Sony LIV, making it available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. But the Hindi version is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Producer Shareef Muhammed recently confirmed that he has no plans to produce another film like Marco in the future, particularly one with the same level of violence. Story-wise, Marco is a typical revenge thriller.

Marco’s younger brother, who is blind, is murdered, prompting him to seek vengeance. The intense violence and gore set the film apart, complemented by stunning visuals, Unni Mukundan‘s strong screen presence, and impactful music. However, despite these strengths, the film was criticized for its weak plot and subpar dialogues, especially in the Malayalam version.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Ramam Raghavam OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dhanraj’s Thriller Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News