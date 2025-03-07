Tamannaah Bhatia rose to pan-Indian fame with the film Baahubali, and later, she acted in many movies and web series. However, her personal life has been a topic of discussion. Recently, rumors have been reported about her breakup with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. Although she did not confirm the split, Tamannaah opened up about her views on love and relationships in a recent interview with wellness coach Luke Coutinho.

The Stree 2 actress explained that love and relationships are different concepts. She noted that people confuse the two. “Love should be unconditional and personal. Love is always one-sided; it is your love. Two people can love each other individually, but love itself is an internal feeling.”

Tamannaah Bhatia further elaborated that once expectations enter love, it turns into a transaction. She believes love can exist for parents, pets, or partners, but the essence remains the same: “If I love someone, I must let them be free. Love cannot be about imposing ideas; it’s about accepting who they are and who they will become.”

Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways due to differing views on marriage. She was allegedly ready for commitment, but Vijay wanted to wait, leading to disagreements. Though neither confirmed the breakup, their love story caught the public’s attention after collaborating in Lust Stories 2.

On the work front, Tamannaah will soon be seen in Odela 2. It is a Telugu-language supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi.

