Mollywood is currently in a golden era, and this includes its gripping crime thrillers. We’ve put together a list of some of the best crime thrillers from 2022 to the present. While you might recognize some of these titles, others may be new to you, but they are worth watching at least once! Scroll below to check if your favorite thriller made it to the list!

Rekhachithram

Available On: Sony LIV from March 7th, 2025 onwards

Rekhachithram is a murder mystery in which the audience already knows who was involved, it happened decades ago, and even where the remains are buried. However, the film unravels the deeper mysteries, how and why it happened, and the circumstances surrounding the victim’s fate. The journey to these answers drives the narrative, with an added highlight: an AI-generated recreation of Mammootty from the 1980s.

Purusha Pretham

Available on: Sony LIV

Purusha Pretham is a neo-noir comedy crime thriller where the police bury an unidentified body, only for someone claiming to be the next of kin to show up demanding it back. The problem? The cops have no clue where they put it. What follows is a legal mess, absolute chaos, and a frantic search for the missing corpse.

Kishkindha Kaandam

Available on: Jio Hotstar

Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery thriller that follows a protagonist grappling with multiple personal tragedies. Having lost his wife to cancer, he is now searching for his missing son while also navigating a new marriage. To make matters worse, his father, a former military officer, discovers that his registered firearm has vanished. Could the missing gun be connected to his missing child? With powerful performances from the cast, the film delivers an emotionally gripping experience.

Thalavan

Available on: Sony LIV

Thalavan follows two police officers locked in a battle of egos. Their rivalry takes a dramatic turn when one of them is accused of murder, leaving the other with the task of uncovering the truth.

Salute

Available on: Sony LIV

Salute follows a police officer determined to fight against the system and correct a past mistake—one that had devastating consequences for an accused person he wrongfully imprisoned. As he embarks on a relentless quest for the truth, he faces resistance from the system he once served. But he risks losing the people closest to him in his pursuit of justice. Will he uncover the truth, or will the cost be too great?

Anweshippin Kandethum

Available On: Netflix

Anweshippin Kandethum is an investigative thrillerset in the late 80s or early 90s. It follows an honest police officer determined to uncover the real culprits, no matter the challenges or sacrifices he faces. Unlike typical cop dramas, this film focuses solely on the investigation, keeping the officer’s personal life out of the narrative.

Iratta

Available On: Netflix

Iratta means twins in Malayalam, and as the title suggests, the film revolves around twin brothers, both police officers. When one of them is found dead in what appears to be a suicide, questions arise: if it was indeed a suicide, and what drove him to it? And if it was murder, what was the motive?

Kooman

Available On: Prime Video

Kooman follows a brilliant Civil Police Officer who, driven by revenge, finds himself caught in something far more dangerous than he ever anticipated.

Jana Gana Mana

Available On: Netflix

How much does the media influence our perception of reality? Do we blindly trust everything the police, media, and system tell us? This explores the concept of vigilante justice carried out by law enforcement and the consequences when the judicial system remains passive, allowing extrajudicial killings to take place unchecked.

Neru

Available on: Jio Hotstar

Neru primarily follows the struggle of a blind girl and her family as they seek justice for a horrific crime committed against her. A semi-retired lawyer returns to the courtroom to fight her case, but can justice prevail? What challenges will they face in their battle against a mighty adversary?

