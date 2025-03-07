Dhruv Vikram has been teasing his upcoming film Bison for quite some time now. The film wrapped up filming on February 17, 2025. In his Instagram post, he thanked the film’s director Mari Selvaraj, and called the film ‘life-changing’ as well. The movie has been in the works since 2020, and finally, fans will get to see its first look.

When is the first look of Bison releasing?

On March 5, 2025, Dhruv Vikram first announced the teaser with a black and white poster. A man’s silhouette is placed on the right and it is facing left. The man is wearing a white shirt. The film’s title is written horizontally along with supplementary information like the producers and the director of the film.

On March 6, 2025, he dropped yet another teaser poster, hyping up the film’s upcoming teaser. In the latest poster, his character can be seen in a running position on a barren land. The sun is shining right behind the man. The words “First Look Tomorrow 5 PM” are written at the bottom of the poster.

The first look for Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Bison will be revealed on Friday, March 7, at 5 PM IST.

Dhruv Vikram’s Bison: Plot, Release Date and More

Bison was first announced in 2020 under the tentative title DV03, as it is Dhruv Vikram’s third film in the Tamil film industry, after Adithya Varma and Mahaa. The title of the film was only announced in May 2024.

The exact details of the film are still under wraps, however, we do know that the film centers around a man who dedicates his life to kabaddi. This man comes from a humble background and rises up to win gold for India at the Asian Games. The teaser posters so far have shown the rugged, rough yet pristine landscapes of rural Tamil Nadu.

The movie reportedly stars Anupama Parmeswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand, and Kalaiyarasan.

While preparing for the film, Dhruv also released film soundtracks and non-album singles. His latest single Need Ya, was released in 2024.

