Jr NTR Fans Spoil Tillu Square Success Party? Actress Anupama Parameswaran Heckled But What She Did Next Deserves A Standing Ovation - All You Need To Know!

South Superstar Jr. NTR is creating buzz wherever he goes, but sometimes, that might lead to trouble for others. At the recent success party for the movie Tillu Square, when Jr. NTR graced the event, something unexpected happened. Fans of the actor heckled the Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran, and the internet was unhappy. On the other hand, Anupama is being praised by netizens for the way she handled the disrespect.

With movies like RRR, Temper, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and more, Jr. NTR, fondly known as Taarak by fans, has cemented his place as a Man of the Masses. There is a lot of anticipation for the next release, Devara—Part 1. But his fans are receiving criticism for the way they behaved at a recent event that Taarak went to.

Directed by Malik Ram and produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, Tillu Square stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, and Murali Sharma. With a successful first week under its belt, exceeding expectations with its weekday collections, the film is well on its way to becoming a commercial success. A success party for Tillu Square and Jr. NTR was a part of the event recently.

NTR Jr’s attendance attracted a large number of admirers to the event. The event’s attention turned from Tillu Square‘s triumph to the RRR actor, as supporters demanded that the Telugu superstar appears on stage. Things shifted when the film’s heroine, Anupama Parameswaran, ascended the stage to deliver her address. Even before the actress could begin her address, impatient Jr. NTR fans started making a lot of noise, urging her not to speak. When Anupama asked the audience whether she should speak, the audience responded with what can be called a heckle-No.

The fans were persistent and just wanted Jr. NTR to talk; when the disappointed Anupama tried to speak again, the fans heckled her again to stop.

But holding her grace, she proceeded, “ “I will just take one minute. Thank you so much for your love. I will not waste all of your time. And NTR Garu, thank you so much for coming here. I am not feeling bad because I understand what their emotions are. I am also excited and waiting for the moment.”

She also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for Jr. NTR.

Since the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, many have criticized the fans for degrading Anupama in the name of fan behavior.

