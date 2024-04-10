Telugu cinema is abuzz with excitement as Jr. NTR, fondly called the “Man of the Masses,” prepares for his next cinematic outing. Following the thunderous success of RRR on the global stage, NTR is all set to enthral audiences once again with the upcoming action drama Devara: Part 1.

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, known for delivering blockbusters like Miruthi (2013) and Srimanthudu (2015), Devara: Part 1 promises to be a high-octane spectacle. This will be NTR’s second collaboration with Siva, their previous film Janatha Garage (2016) having been a critical and commercial success. NTR, fondly called Tarak by his fans, is known for his energetic screen presence and powerful performances in films like Temper (2015) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). The Telugu superstar is sure to captivate viewers once again.

Adding to the anticipation, the beautiful and talented Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite NTR as the leading lady. Kapoor will make her debut in Telugu cinema with Devara Part 1, and fans are eager to see her fresh pairing with NTR.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The film boasts the inclusion of the versatile Saif Ali Khan in a significant role. Khan is a powerhouse performer with a career spanning decades. His presence adds further weight to the already star-studded cast.

Devara: Part 1 is slated for a grand theatrical release this Dussehra, falling on October 10, 2024. Furthermore, the film marks a significant collaboration between NTR’s home banner NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Karan Johar and AA Films will distribute the movie across North India, ensuring a wider reach for the Telugu film.

With its star-studded cast, acclaimed director, and high-octane action premise, Devara: Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year. Dussehra 2024 promises to be a cinematic extravaganza for fans of NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and captivating action dramas.

