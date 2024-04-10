Akshay Kumar Wanted To Be In This Profession & Not Acting: "...But Destiny Led Me To Films"

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared an exciting insight into his career journey ahead of the much-anticipated release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay revealed a surprising twist in his career trajectory before his upcoming high-octane role as he shared his early career aspirations. Keep reading to know more!

Before entering the world of acting, the actor reportedly tried his hands at different professions. Out of all of this, we have heard enough times that Akshay was in Bangkok, where he earned his livelihood as a waiter. If reports are to be believed, the OMG 2 actor also tried his luck at modeling. Interestingly, while Akshay has established himself as a big force in Bollywood over the years, he never wanted to be in the film industry. Surprising, isn’t it?

None other than Akshay Kumar himself revealed that he never wanted to be an actor, but it was his destiny that made him enter the entertainment world. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, “If I wasn’t in films, I’d definitely join the army. I wanted to be in the Navy or Air Force, but destiny led me to films.”

For those who don’t know, Akshay Kumar’s father was an officer in Indian Army. So, it’s very much understood why the superstar is always eager to help the men in uniform and provide financial assistance to them time and again.

Lucky for us we now get to watch Akshay Kumar add his star power to the big screen as he takes the role of an Indian Soldier in the highly anticipated action saga, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, releasing this Eid on 11th April.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonam Kapoor. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

