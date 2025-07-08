Veteran actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood. Their love story began in the world of theatre, and after dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in 1982 and now have been together for over four decades. Let’s look back at the time when Ratna Pathak Shah opened up on her marriage with Naseeruddin Shah. Read on to know more.

Ratna Pathak Shah’s First Meeting With Naseeruddin Shah

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Ratna shared how she first met Naseeruddin for the first time. She shared, “We were doing a play together. It was precisely called ‘Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak.’ I don’t know when we realised we wanted to be together, but we did. By pretty soon actually we met, and we were sure we wanted to be together. We were stupid; we didn’t ask too many questions. Today people ask all the right questions. We just went like, ‘Yaa, this sounds like a good idea, let’s try it, and we tried it, and it worked. But it was a total fluke. I cannot claim any credit for that. It just worked out. Luckily.”

Naseeruddin Shah’s Previous Relationships

The actress further spoke about Naseeruddin Shah’s previous relationships. She said, “No, I was in love. And the person considered his ex-wife, and he had been separated for a very long time. Meanwhile, he had several other relationships, and that also seemed to be history. Nobody gets to the age of 26 without you having some part of your life affected by the person of the opposite sex. So, Naseer started early, made his way quickly through the lot, and then I arrived. As long as I am the last, I am okay.”

Ratna Pathak Shah & Naseeruddin Shah’s Newly Married Life

Talking about their life as a newly married couple, she said, “It was fantastic. It was nothing like I had imagined. There was nothing of the married life number that I saw with my other friends going to parties and doing poojas and doing family scenes. We were practically working from the day a week later we went for our honeymoon. We came back, and Naseer was shooting for ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,’ and I didn’t see him for days on end. That was the most amazingly mad, difficult shoot I’ve ever heard or seen. Naseer would go and come back three days later, and there were no telephones in those days. So, I didn’t even know he was alive, dead, had run away with somebody. I had no idea, but it was crazy at that time. We were rehearsing, and Naseer was shooting a lot of the time. I would hang around the house pottering around playing house more or less. It was great, and we had no responsibilities; we had nobody to think or worry about. It was a very happy time and lasted for a while.”

For more stories from Bollywood Feature, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RD Burman Demanded 0.55% Of The Film’s Budget To Record One Song – What Happened Next Is Revenge Story Of The Most Iconic ‘Talli’ Holi Song!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News