Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor are one of the iconic duos of the industry who were best friends. However, this friendship saw the worst turmoil when they had a fallout and drifted apart, only to reconcile many years later. However, this friendship could not be sustained as Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988.

Dilip Kumar Felt Cheated

Raj & Dilip made a startling duo in the film Andaz, in the year 1949 which became a blockbuster at that time. The love triangle had Dilip playing the second fiddle, and he felt cheated that his role was weak and Raj Kapoor managed to grab the meatier lot.

However, this was a very strange assumption by Dilip Kumar since his performance was appreciated by critics, he got the best songs in the film and his character earned a massive sympathy from the audiences pushing his stardom to another level. But the superstar weaved an assumption about getting overshadowed.

Was Nargis The Reason?

Some rumors also suggest that his drifting apart from Raj Kapoor started from this point, and some of it had to be attributed to the fact that he was developing a strong liking for Nargis. However, no one has ever confirmed this rumor. But Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar started growing apart.

Raj Kapoor’s Attempt To Save The Friendship

The Showman did not want to lose a friend; he offered him Sangam, another love story starring him, Dilip Kumar, and Nargis. The Daag actor signed the film for Rs 20,000 advance, but his next demand was startling. He demanded a script veto.

This meant that the final call for the script would be in Dilip Kumar’s hands. He later suggested changing the ending of the film, wanting the husband and wife to be together. Raj Kapoor didn’t agree, and the Mughal-E-Azam actor walked out.

Final Nail In The Coffin

Reports suggest that Dilip Kumar hit the final nail in this friendship at an awards ceremony, where he took sly digs at Raj Kapoor while receiving an award on stage. He belittled RK, who could not stay at the event anymore and walked out.

During one of his interviews, Dilip Kumar confessed, “There was a time when Raj and I were very close. But then, you know how it is in this industry. There are always misunderstandings and differences of opinion. We drifted apart, but I will always have a great deal of respect for him as an artist.”

However, the duo finally let bygones be bygones and reconciled in the 80s. After Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, Dilip Kumar, in his memoir, wrote, “It was a terrible loss for me. Raj and I had been such good friends, and it’s a shame that our egos got in the way.”

