The Marvel Cinematic Universe is stretching its wings again—this time, with mutants in sight. As Fantastic Four: First Steps gets ready for its July arrival, Marvel has even bigger things simmering behind the scenes. While Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are still in production, now set for late 2026 and 2027, respectively, another long-awaited project is taking shape: the long-rumored reboot of the X-Men franchise.

Although several original cast members (like Ian McKellen and Hugh Jackman) are swinging by in multiversal appearances, this next version is expected to build fresh from the ground up. And that means fresh faces.

As word quietly spreads across casting circles, a handful of well-known actors are being whispered about for key roles in the mutant world. From powerful villains to telepathic leaders, here are five performers reportedly on Marvel’s radar for the mutant saga ahead.

1. Colman Domingo as Professor X

Over the last few years, Colman Domingo’s presence in film and television has exploded. With award-nominated performances in Rustin and Sing Sing, as well as attention-grabbing TV parts in Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo has already crossed into multiple genres. He even voiced Norman Osborn in Marvel’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but a live-action entry is still on the table.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Domingo shared that he’s had conversations with Marvel but made one thing clear: “I want to build something from the ground up that is my own.” That ruled him out for replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang but positioned him as a strong contender for an original take on Professor Charles Xavier.

With Patrick Stewart’s version having wrapped up and his Multiverse of Madness cameo leaving fans underwhelmed, a new Professor X could bring fresh energy and a new lens on mutant leadership.

2. Bryan Cranston as Mister Sinister

Bryan Cranston’s already played one of the greatest anti-heroes, Walter White, on TV, so it’s no surprise he’s drawn to Marvel’s darker corners. While the actor has mentioned he plans to take time off around 2026, he’s previously hinted at one Marvel villain he’s eager to explore: Mister Sinister.

Speaking with ScreenGeek, Cranston revealed, “I’ll admit … Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about.” The character (a twisted geneticist with deep ties to mutant origins) has long been a fixture in the comics but has never been realized in a live-action film.

Bryan Cranston is still interested in playing a supervillain, potentially X-Men's Mister Sinister — 'I want to play an antagonist a fraction smarter than the protagonist, never dumbed down to give the hero an easy win.' (via @RealScreenGeek ) pic.twitter.com/LmabLWz5WY — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 19, 2018

3. Denzel Washington as Magneto

Denzel Washington made waves in 2024 when he confirmed he was joining the Marvel universe via Black Panther 3 on The Today Show. The reveal came during press for Gladiator II, with Washington stating that Ryan Coogler was building a role especially for him.

“I’m about to play Othello at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther,’” the Hollywood star said. So far, the studio hasn’t confirmed which character he’ll play, but strong speculation suggests it could be a reimagined Magneto.

Traditionally, Magneto’s backstory is tied to World War II, but Marvel has shown its willingness to shift character origins for current contexts. With Coogler already updating Namor’s heritage in Wakanda Forever, adapting Magneto for a modern geopolitical story involving Wakanda’s vibranium could be the next step.

Magneto’s complicated legacy (both as a radical leader and an old friend-turned-rival of Professor X) could get new depth with Washington in the role. Plus, if this theory holds true, it opens up intriguing dynamics with nations like Talokan and Wakanda, both rich in metal-based resources and ripe for conflict.

4. Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

Sadie Sink has kept busy lately (from Broadway stages to Netflix hits like Stranger Things), and now she’s stepping into Marvel territory. Already confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, her actual character remains under wraps. But whispers suggest she may be prepping for something bigger: Jean Grey.

Her name has been in fan casts for years, especially after her emotional powerhouse performance in Stranger Things 4. Asked about the Jean Grey chatter, Sink told Josh Horowitz, “It’s an awesome rumor … I know the character, yeah. It’s a great character, so that was cool to read.”

While some have guessed she could be playing Gwen Stacy or a variant of Mayday Parker, there’s enough weight behind the Jean rumors to keep fans guessing. If Marvel is truly gearing up for an X-Men reboot, introducing Jean Grey early through the Spider-Man storyline would be a clever setup, and Sink definitely has the chops for the role.

Sadie Sink is reportedly Marvel’s frontrunner to play Jean Grey in the MCU (via: @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/7mmRHs5bU8 — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 20, 2024

5. Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik

Back in 2020, The New Mutants struggled to gain momentum due to multiple delays and a rocky release. But one performance stood out, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputina, a.k.a. Magik. Since then, fans have been hoping Marvel gives her another chance in the main universe.

Though she was once linked to other MCU roles (like Black Cat or even Silver Surfer) nothing came to pass. Julia Garner eventually secured the Silver Surfer gig in Fantastic Four, but Taylor-Joy’s name still circles casting talks.

Given her current stardom post-Furiosa, Marvel could bring her back as Magik in a more meaningful way, possibly connecting her with the existing Colossus from the Deadpool films. As a sword-wielding teleporting sorceress, Magik would easily blend into the MCU’s growing mystical roster. Taylor-Joy already laid the groundwork. Now, Marvel just has to build on it.

I rewatched New Mutants last night just because and Anya Taylor Joy as Magik CARRIED pic.twitter.com/AHV8v8amKk — PridefulSin ❕ (@ReignOfPride) November 12, 2024

