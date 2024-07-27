Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and they together amassed a lot of wealth, making their net worths speak volumes about their successful and illustrious careers. Recently, the actor has been in the news after his Pali Hill bungalow got sold at a whopping price.

Dilip Kumar’s Bungalow Sold

According to reports, the late actor’s bungalow has been sold at a whopping price of 172 crore. The bungalow will be turned into a multi-storeyed luxury apartment with a space designated to turn a museum with the Naya Daur actor’s belongings showcasing his journey as an actor.

However, there is a lot of confusion around the price of the bungalow and the 172 crore deal. If early reports are to be believed, then this Pali Hill property was priced at 350 crore, probably the most prized possession, and is now entirely owned by Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar’s death.

Saira Banu’s Net Worth

After the Devdas actor‘s death in 2021, Saira Banu now owns all of his assets, which constitute her net worth of around 627 crore. This includes many movable and immovable properties, including this Pali Hill Bungalow, his ancestral property in Pakistan, and various other places.

Pali Hill Bungalow Sold For Half Price?

Now, there is confusion regarding Dilip Kumar’s bungalow, which was sold at half the price of its original. The bungalow, according to several old reports, was prized at 350 crore. According to the current deal, the property has been acquired for a 172 crore deal. Is the deal a loss-making decision with the property being sold for half price?

Price For Three Floors

According to Money Control, a luxurious triplex apartment covering 9,527.21 square feet has been sold for 172 crore. Blackrock facilitated the sale, with Apco Infratech Private Limited emerging as the buyer. So, not the entire bungalow turned apartment, but only a part of it has been sold for 172 crore. Meanwhile, the entire place has already been turned into a luxurious apartment complex in place of the bungalow where Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu once resided.

Saira Banu’s Net Worth Not Dropped!

The deal was already done when the Naya Daur actor was alive and Saira Banu‘s 627 crore net worth will only increase if some more offers come her way. On the ground floor, a museum of 1000+ sq ft will be built in the fond memory of Dilip Kumar.

