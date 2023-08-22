Shah Rukh Khan is king for a reason He is the most humble and compassionate superstar this country has witnessed and we don’t say so, he proves so, more than often with his words and gestures. He once did something so heartwarming that one could never imagine. And coming from a superstar of his stature, his gesture proved how grounded and how humble he is. More importantly, how much he respects the industry he works for.

It was during one of the award shows where Dilip Kumar was honoured and SRK presented the epilogue before the award. He asked the superstar what makes his films endearing and the superstar said, “Sheer Good Luck.” SRK even took the opportunity to confess that every actor has borrowed something from Dilip Kumar.

But before this conversation, something so heartfelt and honest happened on stage that everyone wa stunned. As Dilip Kumar was entering the stage with his actress wife Saira Banu, Shah Rukh Khan rolled an entire red carpet to honour the achievement Dilip Saab, one of the greatest actors of this industry deserves.

As SRK rolled out the red carpet, the audience gave a standing ovation to the superstar and probably the Pathaan actor as well for welcoming him like a royal king should be welcomed. In the end, SRK confessed that he is doing a film called Devdas and wanted Dilip Kumar to pat him on the cheek as a blessing for the film.

Dilip Saab approved SRK as Devdas, saying, “You have all my wishes. You already look like Devdas.” The video with SRK rolling out the red carpet was an awww moment for the netizens. A fan reacted, “King khan ne big pathan ka swagat kiya ye pyar hai.”

Another comment read, “Yes its a beautiful movement. Think this when Devdas was going to release.Right shah rukh sir.” A third comment read, “zameen se utha insaan izzat kya hoti hai, sab kuch samajhta hai.” A netizen wrote, “Once a king always a king.” Another SRK fan wrote, “Dilip kumar ne ek baar kaha tha agar mera koi ladka hota to bilkul SRK jaisa hota.”

A comment hailed Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “That’s how you respect…. And that is the reason why you are respected King Khan.”

