Anees Bazmee’s 2007 directorial film Welcome was a laugh riot, following which the second part was made in 2015, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. For the past 2 years, there’s been talk about the third instalment and now it’s finally happening. The threequel has been announced as Welcome To Jungle, and Akshay Kumar, who will be returning to spearhead it after the first film in the franchise, will be joined by Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

You must be wondering what about Uday and Majnu? Well, as per the latest reports, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who played the iconic characters of Uday bhai and Majnu bhai respectively, won’t be a part of Welcome 3.

A Bollywood Hungama reported that a source close to the film has revealed that though both the actors were offered the film, things didn’t work out due to financial reasons. The portal quoted the source saying, “There can’t be Welcome without Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. They were first offered the film, but the conversation soon fell through. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala got the shock of his life when Anil Kapoor demanded Rs. 18 crores to act in the film”.

The source added, “Anil felt that Welcome is Welcome because of Majnu and the film will just get wider in the third part with the addition of Akshay Kumar. He felt that he deserved the money as the third part is a potential Rs. 300 crore film at India Box Office and even he deserved the amount he asked for. He tried to put forth his point, but when Firoz refused, he willingly backed out of the film. Akshay Kumar also tried to intervene and get Anil on board, but Anil was stuck on getting Rs. 18 crores.”

It is said that as Anil Kapoor backed out of the film, Nana Patekar also decided to take an exit as he was not willing to do play the character of Uday Bhai without Majnu. The source further said, “Uday and Majnu are like Pav and Bhaji. There is no fun to eat either Pav or Bhaji and it makes sense only to have both components together. Once Anil backed out, Nana also took a backseat. Akshay and Firoz then decided to bring in Munna and Circuit in Welcome 3.”

So now it will be interesting to see how the dynamic duo Munnabhai and Circuit, i.e. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, manages to entertain the audience so that they don’t miss Majnu and Uday’s fun banter.

Meanwhile, Welcome 3, which is reportedly going to be the biggest film in the franchise so far, will go on floors in September this year and is slated to release next year during Christmas. The film will reportedly be shot in real forest locations, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. Welcome To The Jungle also features Krushna Abhishek, Kikoo Sharda, Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi.

