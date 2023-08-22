Anushka Shetty has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade and completed 16 years in showbiz last year. The actress has done phenomenal work in the South Film industry and is often linked with actor Prabhas; however, the duo are just good friends. Shetty is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South and charges a bomb almost as much as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in Bollywood. Scroll below to know the amount!

Anushka enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. The Baahubali actress is quite private about her personal life but shares all her professional commitments and accomplishments on the photo-sharing platform.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Anushka Shetty, who used to charge Rs 3 crore a film, has increased her remuneration and is earning Rs 6 crore per film, according to multiple reports. Whoa, that’s a huge amount, but she’s worth every penny, given her popularity and success in the industry.

And according to Fincash, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan charges between 5-6 crores, Kiara Advani charges 4-8 crores, Kriti Sanon charges 4-8 crores, and Disha Patani also charges 6-10 crores for a film.

Anushka Shetty’s fans are desperately waiting for her Bollywood debut, but she hasn’t announced anything yet. On the work front, she’ll be next seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which will be released in September in cinemas and stars Naveen Polishetty in a pivotal role alongside her.

