The ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ actor Dulquer Salmaan has been in the industry for more than a decade now and has earned a lot of respect and recognition for his work. The actor, who used to work at a 9 to 5 job before stepping into the film industry for real, had debuted through a TVC when he was a kid.

The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film King Of Kotha, had once revealed that he carved his own niche in the industry, and his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty had refused to “call in favours” for him. Dulquer had said that Mammootty told him to figure out his way in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Dulquer’s father Mammootty is a legendary Malayalam actor and also a lawyer by profession. Mammootty marked his debut into acting with the movie, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which released in 1971. Ever since then, he has done a slew of remarkable movies and has gone on to become a big name in the filming fraternity.

Like father, like son, Dulquer has also worked hard and established himself as a versatile actor and the Sita Ramam actor is considered to be one of the highest-paid stars in the South Indian film industry. According to reports, Dulquer Salmaan’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 52 crores (approx. 7 million).

Dulquer Salmaan reportedly earns over INR 40 lakhs per month. If reports are to be believed, the actor charges INR 1 to 2 crore per movie. His business, TV advertisements and brand promotions also add on to his income. Dulquer reportedly charges INR 50 to 60 lakh to endorse a brand.

The Ustad Hotel star resides in a lavish bungalow in Kadavanthara, Kochi, where Dulquer lives with his entire family. The actor has also invested in a number of real estate properties in different states of the country.

Dulquer is extremely passionate about cars and owns a number of expensive cars. The actor’s fleet of luxurious cars, include Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (worth INR 2.54 Crore), BMW M3 Convertible (INR 86 Lakhs), BMW X6 (INR 92.03), Mercedes Benz AMG G63 (INR 2.45 Crore), BMW M5 (INR 1.62 Crore), BMW Z4 (INR 78.9 Lakh) and BMW i8 worth INR 2.62 Crore. The actor also owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, which is the most expensive car in his garage, worth INR 4.06 Crore.

Must Read: Jailer Box Office Day 11 (Worldwide): Rajinikanth Does It Again! Makes A Smashing Entry In The 500 Crore Club To Deliver The 2nd Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of All-Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News