After giving a 300 crore grosser with Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to aim higher with his highly-anticipated Leo. Marking a reunion with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is making noise for all the right reasons, and the ground buzz is very high. As a result, the biggie has now secured the highest-ever price in Telugu states in terms of pre-release theatrical business. Keep reading to know more!

After the super success of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay have come together, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the film’s release. There are several factors that have led to tremendous buzz about the biggie, and one of those is a connection with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). With such hype all around, some record-breaking numbers have started doing rounds.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, Leo has bagged the highest price for any Thalapathy Vijay film in theatrical rights in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). It has even surpassed Varisu (18 crores) by securing an expected sum of 22 crores. Out of this, theatrical rights in the Ceded region have been sold at 4 crores. Rights in Nizam are said to be valued at 7 crores. The price in Andhra (6 territories) is expected to be in the range of 11 to 12 crores.

Meanwhile, recently Thalapathy Vijay landed in trouble over his ‘Naa Ready’ song in Leo. After he got in a legal tangle for allegedly promoting tobacco in a song, the makers added a smoking disclaimer to the track. A case was filed against the Tamil superstar under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

Leo releases on 19th October 2023.

