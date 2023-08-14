The new Telugu Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar is likely to be one of the Superstar’s biggest flops ever. And Chiranjeevi doesn’t know what has hit him.

The sources from Hyderabad reveal that the actor has decided to take time off for some serious career introspection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He is shell-shocked by the very poor response to Bhola Shankar. Even his diehard fans have not gone on the first day to give it a decent opening. The collections have really hurt Chiranjeevi. He will now take time off to explore the areas where he is going wrong,” says a source close to the actor.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth’s new release Jailer has opened better than Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, even in the latter’s home states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The wounded Superstar will use the time off for knee surgery and recovery.

“It has been on hold for some time now. Chiranjeevi’s knee surgery is long due. After the tepid response to Bhola Shankar, he is taking a sabbatical during which he will have his knee attended to,” an actor close to Chiranjeevi has revealed.

Must Read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth Revealed! From Owning 16 Crore Worth Luxurious Juhu-Versova Apartment To A Swanky Car Collection Of 2.3 Crores, The Baahubali Actress Has An Expensive Taste & Lives Like A Queen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News