Telugu superstar Prabhas has become one of the most beloved and influential actors in the Indian film industry. He has delivered multiple blockbusters but however, but his last few films, including Adipurush have been a dud at the box office.

His fans are now eagerly waiting for his next Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar. As the buzz around the film has been skyrocketing ever since it was announced, promotional activity for Salaar is set to kick off. He will participate in Salaar’s promotions and simultaneously work on Project K shoot part as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the Track Tollywood report, Prabhas plans to take a significant break from acting this year in order to get knee surgery. By November, he should be through with his filming. After the end of November or the start of December, he will reportedly take a big break from filming.

Insider rumours that Prabhas is experiencing health issues have frightened his supporters. These rumours are causing the fans to worry. Prabhas, whose Baahubali movies took five years to create, took his time with his subsequent film, Saaho. Being his close production company, he was not under any pressure. But his followers insisted that he make at least one film every year. Salaar will be made available over the next three months.

In addition to this, another movie is now being filmed under the direction of Maruthi. Prabhas also revealed Spirit, a movie starring Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.

As a result of his rigorous schedule and multiple film roles, Prabhas developed knee problems. Once Salaar’s task is finished, he will likely have surgery. Prabhas will require a few days of full rest following the procedure. Despite the lack of formal information, this report is making waves in business circles.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun-Starrer’s First Look Becomes The First Indian Film Poster To Garner 7 Million Likes On Instagram – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News