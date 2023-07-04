Finally, after waiting for eternity, the makers of Salaar have listened to the voice of Prabhas fans. Yes, the release date of the highly-anticipated teaser is out, and it’s the 6th of July. The makers have opted for an unusual time of 5:12 am, leaving many baffled. However, some fans think there’s a reason behind this time, and it is related to KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, for the longest time, there are rumours that Yash’s KGF and Prabhas’ upcoming film would be connected, paving the way for Prashanth Neel’s universe. Neither the producers nor the director has shunned these rumours, thus fuelling such reports more and more. Now, Hombale Films’ creative producer Karthik Gowda has dropped the biggest possible hint on a fan’s theory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest viral theory, the time shown in KGF Chapter 2’s climax scene and the time of Salaar’s teaser release are said to be similar, and the screenshots of the same are all over social media. Sharing one such tweet, one Twitter user wrote, “#Salaar #KGF #Prabhas 5:12 AM is the time Rocky Bhai gets attacked in KGF-2 climax and it’s the teaser time of Salaar. Mother of all collisions Salaar is coming up. Salaar…Kgf #Prabhas #Yash.”

Interestingly, Hombale Films’ creative producer Karthik Gowda has reacted to it, and his reaction has only left fans more curious as he avoided denying or accepting the theory proposed by a user. Reacting to the Salaar x KGF tweet, Karthik wrote, “This got a smile on all our faces :).”

Check out the tweet below:

This got a smile on all our faces :) https://t.co/GqyqvS8yRg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) July 3, 2023

Are you excited by this Salaar x KGF connection spotted by fans? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Immortal Ashwatthama Finally Shelved? Allu Arjun’s Rejection Gives A Huge Blow To Makers After Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Spat [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News