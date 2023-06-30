Just a while, we brought you the news that the music rights to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film have been sold to T-Series for a whopping amount. In case you missed the news, the music giant has purchased the music rights of Atlee Kumar’s next – also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, for an astonishing Rs 36 crore.

With this news now making the headlines and going viral on social media, we at Koimoi decided to tell you how much other Bollywood and pan-India films have earned for their music catalogue. The list below includes the music rights deal of films like Pushpa 2, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Leo, Brahmashtra and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A couple of hours ago, Box Office Worldwide reported that Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series won the bid for Jawan’s music by paying an astonishing Rs 36 crore for it. While this amount will surely boast the profits the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer will earn, some other Indian films have earned double this amount for their music. In fact, one film on this list has earned a whopping Rs 220 crore (including digital rights).

One of the most controversial and headline-grabbing films of recent times is Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Unfortunately, details regarding how much this much-trolled film earned for its music is unavailable as its music rights were retained by its producer – T-Series.

As per Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-led Varisu earned a decent Rs 5 crore when T Series bagged the film’s all-language music rights. According to the same site, Mani Ratnam’s PS:1 earned Rs 25 crore when Tips Music bagged the audio rights of the Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi-led multi-starrer historical action film.

According to a Deccan Herald report, SS Rajamouli’s Academy Award-winning film, RRR, earned the same as PS:1 via its music. Lahari Music and T-Series bagged the music rights of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film for Rs 25 crore. According to Adda Today, the music rights of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmashtra: were sold for around Rs 30 crore.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule earned around Rs 50 to 60 crore when T-Series acquired the global music rights (all languages, including foreign) and the Hindi satellite TV rights. As per the same site, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s audio rights were also sold to Bhushan Kumar’s music company and Lahari Music for a monstrous amount of Rs 72 crore.

And finally, here’s the film, which has earned a whopping Rs 220 crore. As per recent media reports, the digital and music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’ Leo – directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have been sold for this astonishing ten-digit number.

Did you know these pre-release business detail of these Bollywood and pan-India biggies? Also, let us know in the comments how excited you are for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

For more news about film and their box office performances, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hera Pheri’s ‘Dedh Sau Rupiya Dega’ Mashed Up With Friends’ Dialogue & More Make It To The Video Of The Most Random Crossover Possible

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News