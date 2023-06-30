Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor – popularly known as King Khan or the Badshah of Bollywood, is not only famous for his movies but also his humour, wit and inspirational talks. SRK has time and again spoken about several important issues related to the nation, the world and personal growth that his fans applaud him for.

We have now come across one such video where the ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ talks about what he would do if he’s given the reigns to rule India for a day. Read on to know what he said and catch the video of the same below.

The video begins with Farida Jalal asking her ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ co-star, “Ek din ke liye, tumhe iss mulk ka sultan bana diya jaye, toh tum uss ek din kya karoge?” (If you are made the King (ruler) of this nation for one day, what is the thing you would do?)” After composing himself, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “I would 100%… joh pehli chhez mai karunga jitne bhi anti-national log hai, jitne bhi anti-social elements hai, jitne bhi log yeh danga-fasad – chahiye woh communal baat pe nikal rahe hai ya koi aur reason de ke yeh riots, jhagde, bomb blast… inn sab ko main 24 ghante mein khatam karne ki koshish karunga.”

The ‘Pathaan’ actor added, “Aur main yeh duaa karunga ki main koshish na karu, unka safaya karu woh 24 ghante mein.” Talking about another he would like to do on the day he’s given the reigns to rule India, Shah Rukh Khan continued, “And the other thing that I would like to do is ki jitney bhi siyasat ke leaders hai aur uncche uncche nare lagate hai, inn sabko ek din ke liye main aam aadmi bana chahta hu. Ki unko samajh mein aaye ki aam aadmi kitna khass hai.”

Reasoning why he wants to do it, the ‘Jawan’ actor said, “Because they are sitting on their seats, just looking down upon us. I would like them to one day stand down and look up and understand how difficult it is to keep looking up. And how easy it is to just look down.”

