Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Rukhsar Rehman and Saswata Chatterjee, starring The Night Manager, has finally returned with part 2. After garnering positive reviews, the cast arrived with a second season, and it has once again become the talking point. Recently, the makers hosted the screening of part 2, and it saw Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur, among others making their presence felt.

The show is an Indian adaptation of a British show, which is originally based on a book by John le Carre. The 2016’s release stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, along with Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since The Night Manager Part 2’s screening took place, an inside clip has surfaced on the web taking it by storm. Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a clip that sees the lead actor Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala posing closely. The video in question has sparked debate and has received strong reactions from netizens. At the events, Sobhita looked smoking hot in an electric blue dress, while Kapoor looked dapper in a suit.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled Anil Kapoor for holding her Sobhita Dhulipala close by her waist. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Anil Kapoor is a cheater.. that’s why karan asked about infidelity in marriage to him and Varun. Bollywood PPL know each other’s secrets.. kjo hinted..u have to read btw the lines. AK was melting over disha and Jacqueline too.”

While another said, “Varun outed him by saying Anil also likes watching Neha and Aisha Sharma’s coming-out-of-the-gym videos.” A third netizen wrote, “Seems like they are hooking up, the way Shobhita is blushing.”

“She is awkwardly laughing & if you look her hands are to herself / bw them for long. She only puts it around his back at the end cause she was in an awkward pose & he clearly was not gonna let go,” read another comment. Check it out below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala’s viral video? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Hera Pheri’s ‘Dedh Sau Rupiya Dega’ Mashed Up With Friends’ Dialogue & More Make It To The Video Of The Most Random Crossover Possible

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News