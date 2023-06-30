There are some iconic films and shows that fans across the globe love – and falling in this category – without a doubt – are Bollywood’s Hera Pheri films and ’90s NBC sitcom Friends. While the former comedy film series stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in lead roles, the latter featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in pivotal roles.

Both the film series and the show have die-heart fans who can re-watch the content repeatedly; if you are a fan of both, you are in for a treat today. We recently came across a random crossover video of the two, and let me tell you, it is sure to put a smile on your face, even if there was a frown there earlier.

Shared on Instagram by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (jhunjhunastic), the video features a variety of Friends scenes merged with responses from the Hera Pheri films. From Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) bargaining while purchasing an engagement ring for Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) talking about his hand twin to Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal) slamming the wrong number phone calls and Kachra Seth’s (Manoj Joshi) iconic ‘dedh sau rupiya dega’ – the video has a mashup of everything.

Check out the hilarious Hera Pheri x Friends crossover video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

Commenting on the video, one fan pointed out more crossover options, writing, “When the duck eats Ross’s wedding ring x diamonds kukdu ke andar hai When ross’s tongue swell up because of Kiwi x muh mein se supari nikal kr baat kar When joey saves ross from the car backfire x mai to terko rawan samajhta tha tu toh dev manus nikla rey.”

Another wrote, “Hi.. hi (Ross).. yaad sataye teri 😂😂”

A third happily added, “Best crossover i have ever seen, No friends and Hera pheri fan can watch this and not laugh like crazy and watch this over and over and again.’

What do you think of this hilarious Hera Pheri x Friends crossover? Let us know in the comments.

