Bollywood has been facing turmoil at the box office. Biggies like Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha also failed to impress the audience at the theatres. Since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, fans have been waiting for another Hindi film to come up with a blockbuster. Anil Kapoor is now reacting to the continuous flops and says it’s nothing unusual.

There definitely has been a dip in viewership in terms of Bollywood films. Movies are no longer now dependent on the star’s power but rather its initial response. Whether it is Ranveer Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Shah Rukh Khan, it is the content that speaks louder than fame. We’ve seen massive growth in the South industry with Kantara and Pushpa, amongst others rising and shining in the mainstream world.

Talking about the current scenario, Anil Kapoor told Indian Express, “I have been working for so many years; my father (Surinder Kapoor) was also in this industry, so we’ve been here for around 60 years. Actors, directors, producers talking about films working and not working… yeh silsila toh kaafi saalo se chal raha hai (Such things keep happening). There are phases… for example, for two years a particular type of films don’t work and people say industry bandh ho rahi hai (the industry is closing down). I myself have seen these phases five to six times in my career, but that doesn’t happen; it will never happen. It is just how every person sees ups and downs in their life, so it is the same with the business. There will be good and bad times.”

Anil Kapoor also asked everyone to look at the brighter side. He added, “I take it (the dull phase) positively because during the Covid-19 pandemic people have taken the time to try and understand how to work harder, do better and make good films. Films that we’ll see now will be very good, the audience will like it. People learn a lot in such situations, and those who don’t, don’t survive. I think those who are sincere and honest with their work and know their job, who know their craft, for them, there’s nothing to get scared about, they just have to keep working. Films will be made, if the films are good then the audience will come to watch it, they are watching good films.”

