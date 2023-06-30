This is not a good time to be the producer of Prabhas’ Adipurush. The industry is abuzz with the crippling heavy losses that the film’s producers Bhushan Kumar, Kishen Kumar, Om Raut and others are looking at.

And the view from where they stand is not pretty. To put it bluntly, Adipurush is a box office disaster that its makers would find very difficult to live down.

It is not clear as yet exactly how much losses this costly film (estimated budget- 450-500 crore rupees) will eventually incur but the range of loss is said to be 200-250 crores. Adipurush (Hindi) made an estimated 110 crores over its first weekend, plummeting by 70 per cent on Monday and another 20 per cent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unconfirmed information from some areas in North India point to zero collection in some theatres, prompting the cancellation of shows.

According to a source close to the development, “Adipurush is a crippling blow to its producers and to the Indian entertainment industry, which was counting on this as being the second-biggest moneyspinner of 2023, after Pathaan, if not the biggest. The producers are shell-shocked. They don’t know what hit them.”

A core member of the Adipurush team shares some inside information, “Soon, the blame game will start. But let me tell you, everybody was sure they were working on a milestone, a masterpiece. Every time the team sat down to watch some rushes, they would heap Om Raut with the highest praise. They treated him as the best gift to cinema since Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajamouli. Now they are whispering about how Raut f..ked it up. Not fair.”

